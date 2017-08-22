This Was Voted The Funniest Joke At Edinburgh Festival

A money-based pun has been voted the funniest joke of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Ken Cheng's winning gag plays off the recent redesign of the UK's legal tender. "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change," he quipped during his Edinburgh show, Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian.
According to the BBC, Cheng's joke received 33% of the public vote in Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe award, which is now in its 10th year. His clever one-liner beat gags by better-known comedians including Frankie Boyle and Alexei Sayle.
Disappointingly, not one joke by a female comedian made the top 10. However, Angela Barnes claimed 11th place for her gag: "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men's singles event."
Right behind, Adele Cliff scored 12th position with a nifty food-based play on words. "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting, but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer," she joked.
Below, check out the Top 10 jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival:
1. "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change." Ken Cheng
2. "Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book.” Frankie Boyle
3. "I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?” Alexei Sayle
4. "I’m looking for the girl-next-door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her." Lew Fitz
5. "I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated." Andy Field
6. "Combine Harvesters. And you'll have a really big restaurant." Mark Simmons
7. "I'm rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it's a condition. There’s a name for it..." Jimeoin
8. "I have two boys, five and six. We're no good at naming things in our house." Ed Byrne
9. "I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a landmine." Olaf Falafel
10. "Whenever someone says, 'I don’t believe in coincidences', I say, 'Oh my God, me neither!'" Alasdair Beckett-King
