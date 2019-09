I wish I loved anything now half as much as I loved Pokémon as a kid. Long before I got angry at my mum for her completely bonkers political views, I got so pissed at her for pronouncing it as Poké-MAN. I didn’t even care about the cards — it was all about the early 8-bit Game Boy, with the shitty black-and-white graphics and the huge plastic cartridge you shoved in the top to open up a whole new world of Pikachu and friends. I still feel a little wistful when I think about the theme song from the original animated series: Pokémon, gotta catch ‘em / Aheart so true / Our courage will pull us through / Pokémon / oh, you’re my best friend / in a world we must defend.