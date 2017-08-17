This Is The Best London Borough For LGBT People To Raise A Family

There are many factors that go into choosing where to live but when you're a parent, it's arguably an even more important decision. You'll want somewhere that's safe, within spitting distance of a school (literally) and close to green space – all of which can be tricky to find in London. And if you're part of an LGBT couple, it can be even more difficult to find somewhere you'll feel accepted, too.
Handily, a new survey has ranked the capital's boroughs for LGBT-friendliness when it comes to raising a family and the winning area is actually quite surprising. We thought the gloriously diverse and vibrant Hackney in east London might come up trumps, but the highest-ranking borough is even further away from the endless noise and pollution of central London.
The research, by the My Future Family Show, rated Newham as the most desirable borough for LGBT couples, thanks to its moderate house prices (by London standards) and its 13 Outstanding-rated schools, the Evening Standard reported. Other factors taken into account were quality of life, safety and whether or not the area already has a vibrant LGBT community.
To put the list together, lesbian and gay couples were asked what they're looking for from a family-friendly area and the researchers then analysed London's boroughs based on the average price of a semi-detached house, proximity to open spaces, schools' Ofsted results and crucially, the number of reported hate crimes against people based on their sexual orientation.
Newham boasts areas including Canning Town, the Royal Docks and Stratford, meaning it has changed a lot in the post-Olympics years thanks to regeneration schemes and improved transport links. It's also an incredibly young and diverse part of the capital, with more than a quarter of residents aged 25 or younger and two-thirds from minority ethnic backgrounds.
“This list definitely threw up a few surprises, but it just shows that when it comes to starting a family it can be worth looking beyond the most obvious location," said Sarah Garrett MBE from the My Future Family Show.
“Newham is a potentially brilliant place for LGBT parents to raise a family. It offers more affordable alternatives to neighbourhoods such as Shoreditch and Stoke Newington for those looking to settle down. In the coming years, the Elizabeth Line will vastly improve its transport links."
The top 10 London boroughs for LGBT families:
1. Newham
2. Barking & Dagenham
3. Sutton
4. Harrow
5. Merton
6. Lambeth
7. Hillingdon
8. Tower Hamlets
9. Kingston-upon-Thames
10. Hounslow
