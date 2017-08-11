The Most Satisfyingly-Gross YouTube Channel Isn't Dr. Pimple Popper — It's Better

In the videos, he switches off between using a foot grater and a razor blade to slice through the dead skin on his feet, which makes watching them particularly cringe-worthy. Not to mention risky: "It's important to be able to use the appropriate angle so you're only taking off more skin than is safe, which is really hard to do yourself," Dr. Henry says. Instead, she recommends exfoliating creams to help encourage the skin to shed — or go to your podiatrist or derm.