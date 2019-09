The Most Satisfyingly-Gross YouTube Channel Isn't Dr. Pimple Popper — It's Better

Like the D.A.R.E. films you watched in class growing up, the videos of this guy (he has not yet released his name) shaving off his thick, yellow-tinged heels each week are gruesome and shocking, yet we can't look away. Imagine what would happen if an extraction video met Baby Foot at a bar one night, and had a grotesquely beautiful baby named Never Ending Callus. (Which, of course, could not physically happen — but let that draw you a picture.) "I have always had crazy calluses and people seem to find entertainment out of me cutting them off," he explains on his page.