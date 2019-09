How Makeup Helps Me Deal With My Endometriosis

Turns out 2017 is a pretty trendy time to be diagnosed with this chronic illness. My feminist girl crush, Lena Dunham, has been incredibly vocal in her struggle with the condition and one in 10 women of reproductive age are affected by this life-altering disorder in the UK alone. Medically speaking, endometriosis is where cells like the ones in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body. In reality, this typically causes debilitating pain that affects sufferers in all aspects of their lives. Yet my diagnosis has only encouraged my love of everything beauty. It’s taught me to appreciate the role cosmetics can play in forging our identities, especially during periods of ill health.