How Makeup Helps Me Deal With My Endometriosis

Yet in the same way that this condition manifests itself differently among sufferers, for some women, their appearance understandably takes a back seat to the symptoms. Lucy*, 27, confides that when her pain is at its worst, "it’s hard enough to get out of bed and shower," let alone think about her makeup or nails. Another sufferer agrees, telling me that "makeup is the last thing I worry about, what with working, family life and managing pain, too."