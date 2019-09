These Tattoos Are Truly Terrible — & People Are Lining Up To Get Them

With nearly 17,000 Instagram followers and a Facebook page full of glowing five-star reviews from happy customers, Fernandes’ unique artistic style has clearly hit a nerve with the tattooing community. As you can see from the black-and-white line sketches of stick figures and childlike scribbles all over her feed, there’s something strangely appealing about her drawings: They might be technically ugly, far from the clean, minimalist trend that celebrities can’t get enough of right now, but worse tattooing mistakes have certainly been made. (And purely by accident, no less.)