We've seen our fair share of funny videos of dads trying their hardest to style their kid's hair. There was the adorable daughter who made sure her dad knew he was doing a good job, and the father who tried to remedy his little girl's bad hair day. But now we have Mike, who has been doing his daughter Asia’s hair from day one — and we'd say his styling skills are basically pro-level at this point.
In a video from Redbook Magazine, it's clear the single father and his daughter are inseparable, doing everything from dressing up to going shopping to hairstyling together. “Fathers set the tone in a girl’s life and there’s no greater bond,” Mike says in the video.
Advertisement
According to Redbook, Mike picked up his skills from YouTube tutorials and now knows his way around diffusers, braids, and buns. The two even have an Instagram account with over 860k followers where they share adorable photos and how-to videos of Asia’s look of the day.
In an Instagram from last week, Mike showed off his most recent work: a high bun resembling a bow. Predictably, the fans went wild for it. “This is the best one he's done on his daughter!! She looks so pretty! Keep doing what you're doing!! Dad's matter also!” one user wrote in the comments.
A parent who doubles as a built-in best friend and personal hairstylist sounds too good to be true. Our advice? Don't rock the boat when you hit the teen years, Asia — you have it made.
READ THESE STORIES NEXT:
Advertisement