Then, just three hours ago, a photo featuring the blank back windshield of one of the restaurant's delivery vans was posted to Sidhu's Facebook page . Accompanying the photo was a note that started: "Its Gone! As of 5:15pm Tuesday Aug 2017, we have had no official complaint from Mrs Beckham or her legal team." It then goes on to say: "No complaint has been made to us about the advert on our van but with the media hype the whole account has left our staff dejected" and "It’s a sad state of affairs when in England 2017 an innocent joke is twisted and turned into an opportunity by some to cause distress." These two sentences in particular make it seem as though the restaurant's management may not actually recognise how disgusting this advertisement truly was and the hurt it could have caused to those dealing with anorexia and Victoria Beckham herself.