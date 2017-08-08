This Woman's Horrifying Pimple-Popping Story Will Convince You To Wash All Your Makeup Brushes

This is one situation where pimple-popping — which is generally not recommended — actually paid off. "It was a blessing in disguise that I exposed it, because if I had left it alone, it could've unknowingly spread internally to my brain and eyes doing a lot more damage. That would've been even more of a medical tragedy instead of a skin lesion," Katie said. "I know better than to pick at my face, and I definitely don't advise picking at pimples, but something felt different about this one. I should have gone to a doctor right away, but I learned the hard way."