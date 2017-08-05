These Instagram Pictures Capture The Joyous & Resilient Heart Of Brighton Pride

One of the UK's most popular annual Pride festivals is taking place on the south coast today.
Brighton Pride 2017, which is marking 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales, will be attended by around 300,000 people.
The Pride day celebrations began at 11am with a parade through the city centre. As the day goes on, performers including the Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years, and Louisa Johnson will take to the stage in the central Preston Park.
Paul Kemp, Managing Director of Brighton Pride, told ITV that though this year's event is definitely a celebration, it's also about "standing up to hate crime [and] atrocities all around the world."
"There are still 73 countries where it's illegal to be LGBT, and eight countries where you can get the death penalty [for being LGBT]," he explained. "It's a campaign everyone can get behind."
The first Brighton Pride festival was held in 1973, but this year's event is expected to be one of the biggest and best yet. Check out the slideshow to the right or bottom of this article for some of the most fun, colourful, resilient, powerful, and inclusive pictures that Brighton Pride revellers have been sharing on Instagram today.