This Bride Needs Your Help To Find Her Stolen Engagement Ring

A couple's wedding day is supposed to be special—a celebration of their love shared by friends, families, and their closest co-workers. So it's always horrible to hear of something happening that spoils the jubilant atmosphere.
Lusea Warner, a just-married bride from Bridport in Dorset, has sadly had to use Facebook to share her own wedding day disappointment. Shortly after she and partner James tied the knot at. St John's Church in the nearby village of Symondsbury, two cars were broken into and her engagement ring was stolen from her maid of honour's handbag.
"This ring meant the world to me," Lusea wrote on Facebook. "I had designed this ring, and I loved it so very much. As a result, I was a heart broken bride and was reduced to tears on my special day."
Appealing for help from her Facebook friends, Lusea added: "I'm begging the universe that if they know of its whereabouts or if they saw anything strange in Symondsbury on the 2nd, please could they let me know or the police. Thank you for reading this, lots of love lusea xxxx"
Since being posted on Friday afternoon, Lusea's Facebook post has been shared over 850 times. One well-wisher wrote underneath the post: "I'm so very sorry beautiful lady that has happened to you ... I'm sending prayers and positive loving vibrations that it appears on your finger NOW! May love, light and joy surround you both always..."
Let's hope someone who sees her post has some information that can help the police. If you'd like to share Lusea's Facebook post with your own followers, you can find it here.
