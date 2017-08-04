This Little Girl Tried To Use A Pad In Her Beauty Tutorial — & It's So Adorable

Beauty influencers are using the weirdest things to apply foundation these days: bra inserts, condoms filled with lotion, iPhones. You name it and it's probably been used to dupe the iconic Beautyblender. And while some seem more ridiculous than others — looking at you, hard boiled egg — some of these alternatives actually do apply makeup pretty darn well. That being said, it doesn't seem that far-fetched that an 8-year-old would think that a menstrual pad would be used in a makeup routine, especially when it's hanging out in the bathroom right by a bunch of cosmetics.
That’s just what happened to one young girl — and it was shared to the web by her older sister. Jaden Park, a college freshman at Kansas State University (and the sibling of one of the youngest aspiring beauty vloggers around) took to Instagram to share the hilarious video. “When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?” Park captioned the tweet. But instead of freaking out, the youngin' decides to incorporate the pad into her makeup look. Just see for yourself:
When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?? pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn— Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017
After speculating about the foreign object in detail for many seconds, she finishes, “I’m going to stick that on my forehead.” What a gem. Apparently, Park tweeted that the beauty tutorial continues and her sister proceeds to put makeup on top of the pad. Naturally.
It’s been a few days since the original tweet, and after 39,000 likes and 15,000 retweets, it's safe to say her beauty vlogging career started with a bang. After all, in such a crowded market we have to give her snaps for creativity. When in doubt, always go with what your gut says to do, right?
