This Little Girl Tried To Use A Pad In Her Beauty Tutorial — & It's So Adorable

Beauty influencers are using the weirdest things to apply foundation these days: bra inserts, condoms filled with lotion, iPhones. You name it and it's probably been used to dupe the iconic Beautyblender . And while some seem more ridiculous than others — looking at you, hard boiled egg — some of these alternatives actually do apply makeup pretty darn well. That being said, it doesn't seem that far-fetched that an 8-year-old would think that a menstrual pad would be used in a makeup routine, especially when it's hanging out in the bathroom right by a bunch of cosmetics.