Why My Mum Took Me To Princess Diana's Funeral When I Was 9

After some time obsessing over Andrew Morton’s book and videos of Diana, my mum’s interest in her has somewhat waned. Though she still believes some of the conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death (“I think it’s likely that somebody had a hand in getting rid of them”), she insists this comes from a place of respect: “Diana was amazing with all her work in Africa, and she wasn’t discriminatory towards people with HIV when little was known about it. She had a lot of her own issues, but she would visit people who were really ill or suffering and she didn’t worry, she just did it. She was a woman on a mission and because she was so attractive, she had all those lovely clothes and was always so well turned out, she brought glamour to everywhere she went.”