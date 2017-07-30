We've written a number of stories about celebrity exes coming together to co-parent their children despite any personal or family drama. By going on holidays and throwing fun birthday parties, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick demonstrate that it's more important to set an example of love and acceptance for their kids than it is to harbour resentment.
But co-parenting doesn't just stop with scheduled playdates and excursions, as Jennifer Lopez proved over the weekend when she offered her love and support for ex Marc Anthony, whose mother passed away. In a sweet Instagram post, J-Lo captured Anthony with his six children, including their shared twins and his children from previous marriages, according to People.
"Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar," she captioned the post.
Though Lopez and Anthony split in 2011, her photo indicates that they still care about each other's well-being. Showing that level of support demonstrates incredible maturity, and it's wonderful to know that instead of animosity, they are teaching their children the value of love, kindness, and compassion.
Anthony also posted about the passing of his mother Guillermina Quiñones on Twitter with a heartbreaking photo.
Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away.... pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017
"Today at 12:10pm my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away," the photo, posted on Thursday, read. "She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"
Lopez has since coupled up with former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, who People reports has two children of his own from a previous relationship. From the looks of her Instagram posts, he and the children have a close bond. It's lovely to see that all of their children have a strong network of support.
