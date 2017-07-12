Due to her tragic and untimely death, Princess Diana never got a chance to meet her daughter-in-law or her adorable grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But something tells us that Princess Di and Kate Middleton would have gotten along exceptionally well, especially because of their shared passion for philanthropy and charity work.
And, of course, it's no secret that both women are style icons. Despite the fact that fashion trends have changed dramatically in the years since Princess Diana passed away, it turns out that some of her favourite items are truly timeless. In fact, she and Middleton both love Superga trainers and have been photographed wearing the exact same pair.
Both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton are fans of the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics. Middleton was spotted wearing a white pair earlier this year, and Princess Diana wore the navy version during a visit to Red Cross projects in Angola in 1997.
2750 @Superga_SA classics that you’ll constantly reach for! pic.twitter.com/JQDPttBOap— Side Step (@sidestep_SA) June 20, 2017
Diana paired her Superga trainers with light blue jeans and a navy blazer, while Middleton wore her white pair with dark skinny jeans and a striped top. Needless to say, both women looked amazing and provided yet another reminder that their effortless fashion sense is something most of us can only dream of possessing.
But we have some good news for you: Although most of Middleton's looks are totally out of our price range, the Superga trainers retail for a reasonable £50. It's not every day that we can own the same item as a royal! I don't know about you, but I'm running, not walking, to Superga to buy myself a pair of these adorable, comfy shoes.
