Cara Delevingne Loves Those Memes Of Her Checking Out Rihanna's Cleavage

Cara Delevingne is many things: a talented actress, an incredible singer, and a damn good model. But my favourite thing about her is that even though she's a major celebrity, she doesn't take herself too seriously.
On Monday, Delevingne attended the London premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets with her costar Rihanna. Though both women looked stunning — Us Weekly reports RiRi wore a Giambattista Valli gown and Delevingne wore a Burberry jumpsuit — it wasn't the haute couture people found themselves checking out. Instead, fans were transfixed by a photo of Delevingne checking out Rihanna's cleavage, which they quickly turned into a meme.
What was Cara Delevingne looking at... and thinking? ? pic.twitter.com/J3YTe4m9sZ— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) July 25, 2017
Daaayum @rihanna .... she... she really got @Caradelevingne attention... and mine... ?? pic.twitter.com/del9JxWMZp— Bailee (@MLK_Marta) July 24, 2017
Not one to miss out on social media trends, the British actress soon discovered the memes and couldn't help but post one, too.
In a hilarious Instagram post, Delevingne posted a fan photo which read "Cara is all of us," and captioned it with a crying-laughing emoji. To make things even better, she tagged Rihanna's Instagram account, probably because making fun of yourself is so much more enjoyable with friends.
As Us Weekly notes, Delevingne's friendship with Rihanna dates back about five years, when the two first met during a Victoria's Secret show. But working together seems to have only brought the pair closer.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Delevingne said that her appreciation for Rihanna's talents grew on set.
"It was wonderful to just watch [Rihanna], really," she said. "Obviously, I've seen her perform many times, but to see her just encompass that character and really become Bubble, it was really wonderful."
