Is The Brad Pitt/Frank Ocean Bromance For A Secret Project?

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images.
In one of the entertainment industry's most delightful pairings, Frank Ocean serenaded Brad Pitt at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The actor revealed in a May interview with GQ that he's been listening to Ocean's music.
"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special," Pitt told GQ. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."
In the same interview, Pitt said that he'd started listening to R&B because the genre "comes from great pain, but it's a celebration."
"To me, it's embracing what's left," Pitt told GQ.
And it looks like his statements made their way back to Ocean. During his performance on Saturday, Brad Pitt stood on stage while Ocean sang "Close to You." The actor sat to the side while holding a mobile phone; on the concert's screens, the duo was shown side by side.
But there's a chance the performance is about more than just mutual respect between Pitt and Ocean. Spike Jonze — a.k.a., the Oscar-winning director, screenwriter, and producer – was seem filming the performance. So there might be a more significant reason Pitt was acting out a phone conversation during the serenade.
Plus, as IndieWire points out, Jonze also filmed Ocean's performance at London's Lovebox Festival recently. So there might be a secret project on the way soon.
Whatever Jonze and Ocean have up their sleeves, though, fans were loving the Pitt/Ocean situation.
