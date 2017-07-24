Nowadays, it seems like there’s a new batch of emojis every time we go online. And while we’re finally getting some of the ones we’ve wanted forever (here’s looking at you, vomit emoji), that means the little icons are even harder to keep track of. Luckily, one grandad has figured out the perfect hack for keeping emojis straight. No surprise, it’s a little old-school.
Reddit user BslickBenz posted this photo on the website last week. He said his grandad created this little cheatsheet of emoticons to help him play online poker. He keeps it posted on his desk for easy access. It's got all the basics; everything from the classic smiley face to the angelic halo.
If you’re basically doubled over in laughter because of the cuteness, so were other Reddit users. Can we all call him our adoptive, online grandfather?
According to the original poster, the grandpa uses his AOL account to play online poker. That’s why his emojis of choice are, well, a bit of a throwback. But honestly, many of us could have used a little cheatsheet like this one back in our instant-messaging days. Did anyone else always forget which shortcut worked for which emoticon?
All adorableness aside, this grandad is definitely onto something. Until we can search emojis, perhaps we should all grab a piece of paper and scribble down some emoji shortcuts. Maybe this grandpa's hack will finally help us remember where the skull emoji is located on the keyboard. And with more emojis on the way, it's bound to come in handy.
