The Rage-Inducing Reason Women Are Boycotting Boots

There go the girls, @Bootsuk. Perhaps you shld rethink your "inappropriate use" of moralising & pricing https://t.co/SLsVSSDEq6 #justsaynon— Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) July 21, 2017
They don't want to "incentivise inappropriate use". Thank god Boots is there to police our sex lives on our behalf. https://t.co/cNvSVJJpSt— Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) July 21, 2017
If men could get pregnant this wouldn't be happening. There'd be free pills with multi-packs of Yorkie bars. https://t.co/S2wKjJ84no— A Call To Men UK (@ACallToMenUK) July 21, 2017
if men had to take the morning after pill they'd be flogging them 2 for 1 in every corner shop. it'd come free in yr cereal box— Aimee Cliff (@aimeecliff) July 21, 2017
If Marc Donovan could get pregnant, emergency contraception wld be free. Shame on you @BootsUK #JustSayNon pic.twitter.com/ugHZ2o39to— Hannah Pearson (@mshjp) July 20, 2017
Boots hikes price of morning-after pill to disincentivise use. Is it because UK company was bought by US Walgreen? https://t.co/uY8zXQTip5— Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) July 21, 2017
Tell @BootsUK to join @superdrug and @Tesco and ditch the sexist surcharge on emergency contraception: https://t.co/g8NW8VAHX3 #JustSayNon pic.twitter.com/KMJpNEuJOa— bpas (@bpas1968) July 20, 2017
I'm boycotting @bootsuk— Polly Vernon (@PollyVernon) July 21, 2017
Overcharge women for emergency contraception, then moralise your reasons? Not chic. https://t.co/9rq8O8vMGH
Raising the price of condoms in line with this policy? Boycott Boots— Sallie McNamara (@Salliejulia) July 21, 2017
Just put my Boots card in the bin: This is outrageous! https://t.co/CMsZAqyBKu— Sara Sheridan (@sarasheridan) July 21, 2017
Disgraceful behaviour by @BootsUK please consider boycotting, I will be #everydaysexism ? #BoycottBoots https://t.co/LgKWsRAgGZ— Dr Sue Black OBE (@Dr_Black) July 21, 2017
If BootsUK get boycotted they fully deserve it. What a gross, sexist reason for keeping high prices.#justsaynon https://t.co/oJjWofiklV— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 21, 2017