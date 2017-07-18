Even if you don't watch Game of Thrones, it has probably proliferated your life in some way. Now in its seventh season, the show is practically the biggest thing in television — and it's inevitably affected the porn you're watching and even when you're watching it.
Pornhub recently pulled together some data about how the show has affected online porn traffic, and the stats are pretty surprising, to say the least.
According to Pornhub's data, traffic to the website was down by 4.5% on Sunday night, when the show's seventh season premiered.
"That’s a considerable change in visitors as Sunday night is one of the most popular times for people to visit Pornhub," the site said.
Plus, as you can see from Pornhub's graphic, the data found that traffic was relatively stable immediately before and immediately after the premiere.
Apparently, it's not an uncommon trend — Pornhub's data from last year found that first episode of Season 6 in April of 2016 resulted in a 4.1% traffic drop, while episode 4 had a 4.9% drop in traffic. The Season 6 finale on June 26, however, resulted in an even bigger traffic drop at -5.2% when compared to an average Sunday evening before that season began airing.
The takeaway? We love Game of Thrones so much that we're willing to forego porn for it — at least, for an hour or so. But as Pornhub's data from last year found, when we're not watching Game of Thrones, we're still busy fantasising about it. And if you ask us, that's the mark of a good show.
