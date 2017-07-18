We Can't Believe This Early 2000s Hair Trend Is Back

Spending a beautiful Saturday afternoon getting your hair blown out or sitting down for hours to get a fresh set of box braids is fun and all — you can sense my sarcasm, no? — but, in my humble opinion, nothing beats a quick ponytail. Dressed up or down, it's the cheat code to looking chic. Hey, they don't call it the hair facelift for nothin'.
Sometimes, you'll see them bound with leather or decked out with old school barrettes for an extra kick. But as the adage goes, you can't go wrong with a classic. This summer, stars like Gigi Hadid and Halle Berry are throwing it back and wrapping their ponytails with their own hair to hide the elastic. I know, I know...it's one of the oldest tricks in the book (and one that you probably used for prom). Even so, the handy-dandy style still looks fresh this summer. Scroll ahead to see the look (and for a refresher on how to DIY).