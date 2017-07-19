Miley, Demi, & Selena Just Reunited (Sort Of)

It looks like Disney Channel's leading ladies are back together — on the charts, at least.
Thanks to another Disney grad (namely an eagle-eyed Kevin Jonas), fans noticed that the current US iTunes chart was basically a reunion of the Disney Channel's biggest stars: Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez.
Teen Vogue reports that Jonas posted a tweet showing a screencap of the iTunes rankings, which shows all three of the singer, actor, superstars alongside each other with their latest releases. Cyrus' latest track, "Malibu," is rubbing shoulders with Lovato's new tune, "Sorry Not Sorry," and two of Gomez's songs, "Bad Liar" and "Fetish."
So while it may not be as good as a real-life Disney Channel reunion, it's amazing to see all three alumnae hitting it big with their new work. Altogether, they're holding strong at spots nine through 12 on the list.
"Gotta say this is really interesting and amazing," Jonas captioned the image.
Gotta say this is really interesting and amazing. pic.twitter.com/soHVXjMfrs— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) July 18, 2017
The sentiment probably isn't lost on the three women, either. Earlier this week, Lovato and Gomez voiced their support of one another on Twitter, exchanging words of encouragement and adding in a dash of nostalgia, too. No, really: Lovato took it way back, before Disney Channel, even, and reminded everyone that the two multi-hyphenate talents met on Barney & Friends.
Yes we have ? -just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you!— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 14, 2017
And back on Independence Day, Gomez gave Cyrus some virtual kudos by singing along to her hit, "Party in the U.S.A.," on Snapchat.
Selena Gomez cantó Party In The USA en su snapchat ayer en el #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/btRf6k9gKi— Miley Cyrus Daily (@MileyCyrus_es) July 5, 2017
It goes to show that there's definitely no hard feelings between the three stars. Having all grown up together under the same watchful eyes, these First Ladies of Disney Channel probably relate to one another more than anyone else can.
