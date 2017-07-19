In a world filled with depressing news stories, this "2017 version" of Sisqo's '90s hit, "Thong Song," may just be the beacon of hope the country — nay, the world — needs.
Rolling Stone reports Sisqo teamed up with Norwegian production group Jcy to add some EDM flair to what could very well be the song of the summer. If you're not sold about the remix, I implore you to watch the music video, which features tons of bikini-clad booties romping around both a beach and a roller rink. At one point, one of the women even heads to a vending machine to purchase Thong Chips!
It is by far one of the best things we've seen this year.
Sisqo is also in the music video, rocking his signature silver hair and some pretty great dance moves.
Though Sisqo previously said he wouldn't put out another version of the track – which Rolling Stone notes he put out on New Year's Eve in 1999 – the R&B artist told BuzzFeed News that Jcy's version was too good to pass up.
"I've been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song,' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that Jcy did," he said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. "I thought it was dope and I figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti." More like "Buttgatti," am I right? (I'm so, so sorry.)
Since the release, the internet has gone into a frenzy, putting out some seriously funny tweets.
Me: Why the hell does Sisqo have a Thong Song remake?— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 18, 2017
Also me driving: #ThongSong pic.twitter.com/u0GLHmlkEb
A nation in turmoil.— Edmund Hanlon (@EdmundHanlon) July 18, 2017
A man returns to answer the call.
A call to see thongs.
Thank you Sisqo.#ThongSong #ThongChipshttps://t.co/PmcoW5Ut2e
Never forget. Jesus may have walked on water, but Sisqo walked on women.— Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) July 18, 2017
The original "Thong Song" video belongs in the Smithsonian. pic.twitter.com/nYdp8geYJI
However, not everyone is thrilled about the new version. As many have pointed out online, Sisqo's remix is pretty, well, "white." Not only does the video lack diversity, especially compared to his original video, but it's also a jam some say you'd hear at predominantly white clubs.
Sisqo remade "Thong Song" & its very caucasian... its not the remake we deserve. pic.twitter.com/fDFDF0nLfe— Shann. (@shvnny_) July 18, 2017
Who would've thought that even Thong song would be caucasified in 2017— BENATTOKWAMENA. (@kwamxna) July 18, 2017
They gentrified “The Thong Song” and gave Sisqo a feature credit. I’m inconsolable.— Hova's Witness (@YourMotherHouse) July 18, 2017
