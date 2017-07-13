Bleach London Has Launched A Makeup Line & It's Every Bit As Colourful As You'd Hope

We joined the women single-handedly responsible for bringing coloured hair to the mainstream in their Berwick Street store, where the makeup is launching and site of their new hair colour station. Designed to encourage customers to mix their own colour in-store or get advice on how to create their own at home from the bottle, it's like a playtime paint lesson. "This is the process we'll use when we're mixing colour in the lab. We'll use a few bases, normally on the primary and secondary colour spectrum, sometimes adding brown and black to make it heavier," Alex tells Refinery29. "It's such an integral part of the colour process, that we wanted to have something our customers could join in with, whether they bring in a photo and ask to match that colour, or want to play around a bit." The store also has a glitter press, where you can pick and choose from an array of iridescent, pearly and holographic sparkles to make your own body glitter palette (which will certainly be used across festival-goers' faces this summer).