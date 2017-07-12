Cole Sprouse Photographed Sophie Turner For A New Shoot & The Images Are Stunning

Cole Sprouse has come a long way since his 1999 movie debut in Big Daddy. The 24-year-old actor currently stars as Jughead Jones in the CW's hit series Riverdale, but his side gig as a photographer proves Sprouse is a man of many talents. He recently photographed Kendall Jenner for The Sunday Times and actress Hermione Corfield for Teen Vogue.
But Sprouse's latest shoot is his most stunning yet. In a shoot for W, he captured stunning images of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner along the River Thames. She donned Peter Pan-collared Dior dresses and pink Erdem gowns for the shoot, and the photos resemble what W aptly describes as "a Renaissance dream."
Advertisement
Turner was completely blown away by Sprouse's talent, and it turns out she's a longtime fan. The actress revealed that she used to watch The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. "I said to him [on set], ‘When I was younger, I watched your show religiously.’ That was my jam," Turner said. "I know every single episode. My eight-year-old self was freaking out.”
Sprouse's photography skills definitely prove he could have a second career in the field. I mean, check out this image from the W shoot.
The actor previously told Teen Vogue that he'd totally pursue a full-time photography career if it wasn't for his acting commitments.
"Photography is a pursuit that allows you to be very hands-on with what you show people of either yourself or the art you want to make, and acting is kind of the exact opposite," Sprouse told Teen Vogue. "You do have a modicum of creative freedom as an actor, but you're still very much a cipher for other people's art. If you're a photographer, you end up being the raw creative force that allows other people to see what kind of narrative you want to be giving or what kind of art that you want people to see. I had become obsessed with the control-freak aspect of photography, and with the rising importance of the image in our social media age it ended up working. I had a palatable, digestible space, like Instagram or social media, to display and curate the collection I wanted to give to people. People ended up liking it."
Advertisement