The Reason J.K. Rowling Used A Pen Name Is Further Proof That Sexism Is Alive & Well

Rowling added that she likes her initials and she wouldn't necessarily have minded using them as her pen name, but she takes issue with the sexist reason she was asked to do so. Nevertheless, she managed to bring attention to sexism while remaining totally gracious about the matter. Rowling told Amanpour that, because she was so grateful for the opportunity to have her book published, she would have written under any name. "If they told me to call myself Rupert, I probably would have done to be honest with you," she said.