Depending on what you’re going for, you can find a perfectly good set of false eyelashes for £2 at your local drugstore, or shell out for the £25 mink version your favourite reality TV star swears by. The decision to save or to splurge is up to you, but if you choose the higher-priced road, you can still get the most bang for your buck. It’s all in how you care for the lashes after each wear — and Huda Kattan , YouTuber and patron saint of false lashes, has just the tutorial you need to make 'em last.