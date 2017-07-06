Depending on what you’re going for, you can find a perfectly good set of false eyelashes for £2 at your local drugstore, or shell out for the £25 mink version your favourite reality TV star swears by. The decision to save or to splurge is up to you, but if you choose the higher-priced road, you can still get the most bang for your buck. It’s all in how you care for the lashes after each wear — and Huda Kattan, YouTuber and patron saint of false lashes, has just the tutorial you need to make 'em last.
“I completely believe spending money on quality lashes is worth it and really cost-effective in the long run,” Kattan wrote on her website. “But they’re only cost-effective if you know how to take care of them properly.” And that’s where she comes in, with a step-by-step video of the thorough but gentle method she uses to keep her lashes looking as good as new for up to 20 wears.
The best part? Everything you need is probably already in your bathroom cabinet — except, of course, for patience. You’re going to need plenty of that.
