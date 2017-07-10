Story from Music

How Zara Larsson Snagged Her Model Boyfriend By Posting Pics Of Him On Twitter

Natalie Gil
Social media is teeming with the sort of unattainable people that most singletons wouldn't have the guts to tweet or direct message – let alone attempt to make a move on in real life. But maybe we should all take a leaf out of Zara Larsson's playbook of love. The Swedish singer met her outrageously attractive model boyfriend after tweeting and Instagramming about her crush on him just over a year and a half ago.
Larsson apparently had her sights set on Brian H Whittaker back in November 2015, a fact that came to light after Twitter user @samilarsson trawled through the singer's old tweets.
"Who are you where do you live how old are you why are you so fine how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning? [sic]" Larsson appears to have written, alongside two topless photos of Whittaker.

slice me with that jawline

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on

She also Instagrammed a topless picture of him the following day, asking him to "slice [her] with that jawline".
Fast-forward to the present day and the couple seem pretty loved up. Larsson recently tweeted that she's "in love", and the pair just spent the weekend together at Wireless festival in London, where she played a set.
On Sunday, after noticing social media users losing their shit over the story of how they met, Larsson answered the question on everyone's lips: "He likes his eggs scrambled" she wrote in the caption.

He likes his eggs scrambled

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on

Larsson also warned fans last month that "the next album will probably be cheesy" owing to her newly loved-up status.
She appears to be crushing on Whittaker as hard as she ever was.

? how tho #mcm

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on

And the feeling seems mutual – last week, Whittaker posted a photo of them eating cake together in Larsson's native Sweden.

The cake was great btw

A post shared by Brian H Whittaker (@brianhwhittaker) on

Anyone brave enough to see whether this tactic works as well for mere mortals as it does for world-famous pop stars?
