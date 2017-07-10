Watch A 78-Year-Old & A 13-Year-Old Discuss What It's Like Growing Up Gay

One of the biggest differences between their lives is that Percy actually could've gotten arrested if he was caught with another guy growing up. "You had to be very careful because if you had a boyfriend or something and you were spending the night with him and the police would come knock on your door, and because you were in bed with him, they could charge you with a guilty offence," he said. "Sometimes it was quite exciting if you went to a gay club and you met somebody... it would be a wonderful evening, but there was also the thing of, 'what happens if you get caught?' ... You always had a slight suspicion that something could go wrong, so you were never 100% at ease."