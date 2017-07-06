These Pictures Of North West & Tristan Thompson Will Make Your Week

While we were waiting around in vain for pictures of Taylor Swift’s annual Forth of July blowout, Khloé Kardashian was busy making memories with her own squad of famous family and friends. This year on Independence Day, Khloé threw a backyard bash with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Big sister Kim, BFF Malika Haqq, and many more were in attendance. In true over-the-top Kardashian style, the party included a huge blow-up waterslide, an ice cream cart, and a hookah station reserved for matriarch, Kris Jenner. Even with all the famous faces and fun things to do, the star of the party was Khloé's four-year-old niece North West, and her adorable photos with Tristan Thompson.
Advertisement
One of the main attractions at the holiday gathering was a photo booth that printed pictures with Khloé and Tristan's affectionate nicknames, TT and KoKo, in the corner with the American flag emoji in between. Last night, the hostess must have been reflecting on the July Fourth festivities because she posted several of her fave shots on Snapchat. The very best ones feature North West.
After sharing a few photos of her friends, Khloé posted a picture of little North cuddled up with her possible future uncle Tristan Thompson. Next came a photo of North posing between Thompson and her Aunt Koko. In this one, Thompson is giving Nori a sweet kiss on the cheek. It would simply make our year if we found out that she calls him Uncle TT.
A friend of Khloé and Tristan, Sabbaz aka @richyoungin, posted another picture from the photo booth on Instagram, and this one features North with a whole crowd of people including Kim and Kanye. It looks like Nori got a lot of love at this party, and her smile has us totally forgetting about those T-Swift photos we never got. For that, we thank her.
Related Video:
Advertisement