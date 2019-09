These Pictures Of North West & Tristan Thompson Will Make Your Week

While we were waiting around in vain for pictures of Taylor Swift’s annual Forth of July blowout, Khloé Kardashian was busy making memories with her own squad of famous family and friends. This year on Independence Day, Khloé threw a backyard bash with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Big sister Kim, BFF Malika Haqq, and many more were in attendance. In true over-the-top Kardashian style, the party included a huge blow-up waterslide an ice cream cart , and a hookah station reserved for matriarch, Kris Jenner . Even with all the famous faces and fun things to do, the star of the party was Khloé's four-year-old niece North West, and her adorable photos with Tristan Thompson.