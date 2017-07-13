Is It Harder For Smart Women To Find Love?

And there you have it; the incredibly depressing truth I’ve encountered consistently in my dating life. Many men don’t like it when a woman is smarter than them (yes, yes, not all men zzzzz). I’ve been single on and off for about five years and, look, I’m not saying I’m Einstein – I have way better hair – but I am clever, and proud of it. And it’s been an issue. Pretty much every man I’ve ever dated – or even every man I’ve randomly snogged in a dark bar – has commented in odd tones about me being smart and ambitious. They’ve said "oh" with an edge to their voice when I’ve told them about my 10 years as a journalist and gone quiet on WhatsApp when I’ve mentioned having written a book. I’d find perfectly nice men suddenly turn into competitive ego-monsters at the mention of my exam results. A few of the less insecure ones have insisted they like my brains, but many more have sulkily ghosted me after another conversation-besting. A friend recently warned me that a boy I have an on/off flirty thing with had admitted to finding me “too clever” and “intimidating”. But what am I supposed to do about that? Act dumb to find a boyfriend? Stay quiet when an idiot is mansplaining my own job to me yet again? Pretend to be a clueless ditz just so Generation Sulky over there doesn’t feel too – wah wah – emasculated?