A Woman Asked A Stranger To Her Sister's Wedding… And Then Married Him

How's this for a 21st century meet cute? Back in 2014, a woman was preparing for her sister's wedding and jokily asked her Twitter followers for a date. Little did she know, three years later she'd end up marrying the man who replied to her tweet.
Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. ? https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017
It all started on the 6th July 2014, when Londoner Llia Apostolou put a callout on the social media site asking for a man to "borrow" for the event the following weekend, the Mirror reported.
"Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too," she joked. We all know that turning up to a family wedding alone is bound to incite a few prying questions. Sad but true – even in 2017.
Advertisement
Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too.— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014
A lovely man named Phil saw Llia's tweet and decided to reach out – what was there to lose? (While he didn't have a baby, he did have a suit.)
Llia seemed keen.
Phil needed to clarify a few things, but even his family were on board with the impromptu union – which, in hindsight, is a clear sign the pair's relationship was meant to be.
The chemistry was palpable – even through a handful of tweets – and the banter didn't stop.
@philgibson01 that's nice and all, but I didn't invite her to my wedding. No, wait, THE wedding. Slip of the tongue.— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014
Llia has since pointed out that Phil never actually accompanied to her sister's wedding – but the couple did tie the knot themselves almost three years to the day since her first tweet.
Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. pic.twitter.com/Q117Rx1XE2— Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 4, 2017
Happy birthday to me! I've woken up in a huge four poster bed... WITH MY BRAND NEW HUSBAND. ??? pic.twitter.com/OtiBxW52VO— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 4, 2017
They met in real life for the first time within a week of their first correspondence and evidently things went pretty well.
But still - I jokingly wished to marry him, having not even met him, and it happened. Still blows my mind.— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017
Who needs Tinder when you're on Twitter?
Advertisement