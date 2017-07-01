Adele began her world tour on the 29th of February, 2016, at Belfast's SSE Arena. This weekend, after completing legs in Europe, North America, and Oceania, she was due to cap off her 121-concert run with four triumphant homecoming shows at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. But after struggling through a couple of her Wembley dates, she's been forced to cancel the remaining two, which were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday nights.
"To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement," Adele wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off, but did, has blown me away."
"However, I've struggled vocally on both nights," she added. "I had to push a lot harder than I normally do."
Continuing, Adele revealed that she has in fact damaged her vocal cords. In accordance with medical advice, she has made the difficult decision not to perform her tour's final two dates.
"I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it though the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way," she explained. "I'm so desperate to do [the shows] that I've even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you. But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."
"To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this," she added. "It's as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows."
Adele concluded her post by confirming that "refunds will be available if the shows can't be rescheduled," and urging fans to "please forgive me."
Get well soon, Adele–and difficult as it is, try not to feel as though you've let anyone down, because you really haven't.
