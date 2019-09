One of the minor procedures seeing an upswing in popularity is earlobe fillers , and not just with older people, who might see their lobes wrinkling and sagging with age. Dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD , who also specialises in cosmetic surgery, says she’s seen more patients requesting the procedure, both young and old, than ever before. “Older patients come in complaining of sad lobes that have lost their youthful perkiness,” she says — it’s a natural part of the ageing process. (Gravity, it must be said, is not too kind to the human body.)