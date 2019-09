Dr. Pimple Popper Says This Is The Craziest Case She's Seen — Ever

At first, Dr. Lee thought the unidentified growth was a lipoma , a benign collection of fatty cells, because the lumpy area was so big and had been on the man’s body for so long without ever being squeezed. But when she opened up the skin, she was surprised to discover that it was, in fact, a cyst that had been building up for years — a case so extreme, even she jumped as a waterfall of grey liquid came spurting out of the incision.