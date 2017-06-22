Olivia Wilde Posts Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Daisy & It's Too Cute!

Prepare to squeal with joy, because Olivia Wilde just shared a photo of her 8-month-old daughter, Daisy, and it is hands-down the cutest thing we've seen today.
OH. MY. GOD. THOSE. CHEEKS.
"How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!!" Wilde captioned the photo.
The 33-year-old mom/actress/mega-babe is currently starring in the Broadway production of George Orwell's novel 1984, which focuses on a society run by a terrifying totalitarian government that monitors civilians' every move.
Though the show just premiered on 22nd June, some viewers were able to watch the preview performances, which reportedly were so intense that they caused four people to faint.
Advertisement
Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! https://t.co/zn8s5hSr0s— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2017
Damn, Big Brother seems to have become a lot scarier than it seemed when we read the novel in high school.
But a fainting frenzy isn't the only shocking thing that's happened in the theater thus far. Wilde took to Twitter on 2nd June to report that during rehearsals, she'd busted open her lip and even broke cast member Tom Sturridge's nose.
Busted my lip open on stage last night. Broke Tom's nose a few nights before. This play is NUTS. ?☠️?. #1984onBroadway #revisedtruth— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 2, 2017
Despite the harrowing — and frighteningly relatable — content of the show and it's stunning impact on the audience, Daisy and her four teeth couldn't look happier to support her mom's big Broadway debut.
Wilde has another child, three-year-old Otis, with husband Jason Sudeikis, who is apparently quite the strict older brother.
Earlier this month, Wilde visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and opened up about Otis' relationship with his little sister, saying that "he's like a drill sergeant."
"I don't know who let him watch Full Metal Jacket, but he is so hard on her," she told Colbert. "He's really putting her through the works; it's boot camp. So, she's going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude."
With parents like Wilde and Sudeikis, we have a feeling Daisy's going to be just fine.
Advertisement