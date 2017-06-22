Netflix's To The Bone Trailer Has Been Accused Of Glamorising Anorexia

IF U HAVE ANY TRIGGERS ATTACHED TO FOOD/ED DO NOT WATCH THE TRAILER FOR THE NETFLIX SERIES "TO THE BONE"— jenni (@Jenn1Monahan) June 20, 2017
just romanticize mental illnesses??? i'm so fucking angry i don't want suicide/depression/eating disorders to be some kind of tragic love -— her (@mattyspinkwoman) June 21, 2017
u can already tell to the bone is gonna be another show romanticising mental illness and be dangerous for those who have eating disorders— lana ? (@alanna_samuel) June 20, 2017
Netflix's 'to the bone' is just a massive trigger to anyone with mental health problems or any form of eating disorder, it is not helpful— morgan (@mxrganmc) June 20, 2017
To the Bone: When I was 13 and my ED was beginning, I watched every clip of anorexia depicted in every tv show/movie I could find. (1/10)— tay (@bwaybabytay) June 21, 2017
i can see what netflix are trying to do with To The Bone but i can see it causing more harm than good— nic (@circasIaves) June 20, 2017
To The Bone looks exactly like the thinspo I used to consume, but so does almost every piece of media on or about anorexia.— Witch Hazel ? (@HazelMonforton) June 22, 2017
to the bone is a whole mess but first up why the fuck would you have an ex-anorexia sufferer lose loads of weight for a role— marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) June 21, 2017
To The Bone was written by a woman who was anorexic & stars Lily Collins who overcame ED. This is NOT a 13rw case. pic.twitter.com/EKoEY9iGko— Ariel (@fIoraIprints) June 20, 2017
to the bone isn't gonna be accurate for everyone but it is for me and lily and marti n saying it's Bad invalidates ppl's Real experiences— tones pine ? (@CPlNES) June 21, 2017
before y'all go off about to the bone maybe do your research it's written and directed by someone who had an eating disorder— n | was rhaegardied (@JEONSBEGlN) June 20, 2017
people with no mental illness: we need mental illness rep!!!— heroin chic (@raskolnovich) June 20, 2017
to the bone: hello
people: omg ur glorifying mental illness get out