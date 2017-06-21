"That's all parents dream of, right? Happy and healthy," she wrote. "Well ,that's unfortunately not what my parents got. Instead, they got a child that needed 15 surgeries to reach adulthood. They got a baby that had a condition that threatens her life and lowers her life expectancy. And that used to break my heart. Every time someone would say this in front of me, I used to wonder if my parents were disappointed when I was born. OF COURSE THEY WEREN'T. (My parents are amazing!) But each time I was hospitalised, I would see the pain their eyes and wonder if their life would be easier without me."