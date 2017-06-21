Adele Brought Cake To The Grenfell Tower Firefighters

According to the post, Adele stopped by Chelsea Fire Station to express her appreciation for the firefighters' work. "She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," said Station Manager Ben King. "So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I’m Adele.' Everyone was so shocked. She came in, came up to the mess, and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence. We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough."