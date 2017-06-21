Adele Brought Cake To The Grenfell Tower Firefighters

One of the UK's worst fires ever hit London's Grenfell Tower last week, killing an estimated 79 people and injuring dozens more. As a Londoner herself, the fire deeply affected Adele, which led her to get in touch with the firefighters. The London Fire Brigade shared photos of the singer having tea with them on Facebook, Entertainment Tonight reports.
According to the post, Adele stopped by Chelsea Fire Station to express her appreciation for the firefighters' work. "She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," said Station Manager Ben King. "So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I’m Adele.' Everyone was so shocked. She came in, came up to the mess, and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence. We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough."
Firefighter Rob Petty also shared one of the photos, commenting, "She came in with loads of cakes, sat in Fergies chair, and was the honorary Mess Ass for the morning. Lovely girl, genuinely grounded and interested and humbled. Beautiful."
The day after the fire, Adele visited the 24-story apartment building itself with her husband Simon Konecki and hugged the victims. Photos show her in tears.
Other celebrities have also shown their support for the fire's victims and responders. Prince William and Queen Elizabeth visited the tower as well, and William broke a rule against making physical contact beyond a handshake with the public by hugging a woman whose husband was missing. And Tom Hardy is raising money for the victims and their families via a JustGiving page. "As a Londoner and as a human being, it is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower," it reads.
