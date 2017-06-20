Demi Lovato Regrets Being A Child Star

Not many child stars come out of the experience without a battle scar or two.
Just ask Demi Lovato, who has just expressed her regrets about being famous a young age, People reports.
The 24-year-old pop star was just 10 when she was cast as Angela on Barney & Friends, going on to find fame as the star of Disney Channel shows like Sonny with a Chance and Camp Rock a few years later. By the age of 16 she was a teen sensation; at 18, she entered rehab to treat her depression, eating disorder, and substance abuse issues.
“I wouldn’t start that young if I could do it over again,” Lovato said during a Cannes Lion panel to promote her new YouTube show, Simply Complicated. “It was a difficult transition from child star to transforming into a mainstream artist. It’s something that is very challenging.
“You have to find your identity,” she added. “For so long you’ve been moulded into something and then you’re expected to figure out who you are very fast in front of the entire world. It’s definitely has been difficult, but it’s been a learning experience. I am still figuring out who I am every day.”
Part of that journey involves determining whether or not she wants to make a return to acting — and she hasn't ruled out a Camp Rock reunion. For now, Lovato is happy to focus on her music career and projects like the YouTube series.
“I feel like I’m at a turning point in my life,” the singer said. “I’m turning 25. I feel like I’ve lived a lot longer than I actually have."
