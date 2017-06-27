There are 18 (yes, 18!) shades on offer. From pinks, corals and reds to deeper tones of plum and berry, plus a selection of nudes, you could even go as far as matching your lipstick to your outfit. We're eyeing up Fuchsia Flood, a bubblegum pink, for our summer holidays and blue-toned red, Scarlet Soaked for balmy BBQ evenings. For an everyday neutral, Blush Basin and Suede Splash are our favourites, while Crimson Coast, a deeper red, is the perfect dance floor partner.