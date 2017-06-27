Never underestimate the power of a your-lips-but-better nude to set off a work outfit, or how a pop of red can take your night-out look up a notch. No matter the outfit or the situation, a slick of lipstick can be transformative, not only in the style stakes but in your mood and confidence, too.
But with lipstick comes commitment. Just think of the potential problems: chapped lips, bleeding edges, no staying power, marks on your teeth and smudges across your chin. So what's one of the biggest clinchers for ensuring your Cupid's bow stays in check? The formulation, of course. Luckily, Burt’s Bees’ new 100% Natural Lipstick is the antidote to all your lipstick woes.
There are 18 (yes, 18!) shades on offer. From pinks, corals and reds to deeper tones of plum and berry, plus a selection of nudes, you could even go as far as matching your lipstick to your outfit. We're eyeing up Fuchsia Flood, a bubblegum pink, for our summer holidays and blue-toned red, Scarlet Soaked for balmy BBQ evenings. For an everyday neutral, Blush Basin and Suede Splash are our favourites, while Crimson Coast, a deeper red, is the perfect dance floor partner.
The nourishing satin-finish formula lends just the right amount of sheen without compromising on staying power, which makes it perfect for the warmer months when easy beauty is our go-to and a full matte lip can feel too heavy. It’s buildable, too; use your ring finger to pat the lipstick into lips for a hint of colour or, for a more pigmented finish, swipe it on from the bullet or use a lip brush.
Then there's the key ingredients of moringa oil, raspberry seed oil, mimosa flower wax and community-sourced beeswax, which guarantee up to eight hours of moisture, so you can forget about dryness and unsightly patches – lips are left feeling soft and smooth instead.
A lipstick range that moisturises and nourishes without compromising on colour? We’ll take all 18, please.
