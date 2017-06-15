While it has long been established that Ono deserves songwriting credit for the song, Ono officially receiving recognition for her work is long overdue and extremely gratifying for the artist and her fans — as well as her son, Sean Lennon. He shared the monumental news via a triumphant Instagram post in which described the emotional moment. "Proudest day of my life: The National Music Publishers Association just gave the centennial (song of the century) award to Imagine," he wrote alongside a photo of himself, his mother, punk rock icon Patti Smith, and her daughter Jesse. "But WAIT! Surprise! They played an audio interview of my father saying (approximately) 'Imagine should've been credited as a Lennon/Ono song, if it had been anyone other than my wife I would've given them credit'... Cut to: my mother welling up in tears." He added, "PS they officially declared Imagine to be a Lennon/Ono song and gave my mother a second award!"