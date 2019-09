People Are Using Coca-Cola To Self-Tan & We Have Some Thoughts

blessed

If ever water had a competitor for the most multi-faceted, multi-use beverage, Coca-Cola would be it. By now, many of us have seen the frightening yet eerily useful YouTube videos of people using the thirst-quenching soda to execute a number of tasks on your Sunday cleaning list. It’s been used to scrub toilet bowls, remove rust from surfaces, and even makes a tasty BBQ sauce . Though as reported by Allure , the soda gods havecursed us with another use: self-tanner.