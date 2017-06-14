There a few ways to prove that someone is your best friend, and for Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, it's giving them a cute cameo in your music videos.
Earlier today, Gomez released the music video for "Bad Liar" and it's a trippy story of unrequited love and high school crushes. But hidden within the '70s-themed set was a very special call-out to Swift, and you probably missed it at first glance.
Towards the end of the video, the high school character Gomez plays is dancing around her room instead of doing homework (been there) and the camera pans out to give us a glance at her bedroom wall, which is covered in posters. One of the posters is of a popular television show from that era, Charlie's Angels. Front and center as the blonde angel (who was famously played by Farrah Fawcett in the original series) is none other than Swift. Or at least a major doppelgänger made to resemble Swift.
This wouldn't be the first time they starred in each other's music videos — Gomez starred as a fellow ass-kicking member of Swift's squad in the music video for "Bad Blood." Speaking of "Bad Blood"... that's a pretty similar name to "Bad Liar"... and Charlie's Angels also kicked ass... hmmm.
Here's the full shot of the potential easter egg:
And here's a zoomed-in version:
The resemblance is uncanny. It's totally her.
Now, as far as the other two angels, I have a few educated guesses. Their faces are not as distinct, but I think the angel on the right is Lorde (note the shades).
And the one on the left really looks like Demi Lovato.
Check out the full music video below.
