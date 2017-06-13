A smoky eye is iconic. A red lip is an eye-catcher. However, if you really want to wow the crowd the next time you're out for the night, look no further than Kat Von D's brand-new line of glitter lipsticks.
Well, when they're finally on the market, of course.
The cult beauty brand is known for its tattoo-like liquid eyeliner, neon eyeshadows, and, of course, long-lasting liquid lipsticks, which are so good that it made grey lips a very wearable trend. However, as amazing as the Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks are — and anyone who has tried the almost universally flattering shade, Lolita, knows that they are — they have yet to make your lips sparkle. Now, the new line is here for those of us who want to bring this early '00s trend back in a big way.
Advertisement
As reported by Teen Vogue, the makeup brand's VP of product development, Nancy McGuire, dropped another pic of the lip swatches on Instagram — and it's the most mouth-watering example of the line yet. While we saw sneak peeks of the glitter lipsticks with several Instagram snaps back in February, this pic — actually, a Boomerang — shows just how pigmented and shimmery the new colours really are.
McGuire teased in her Instagram caption:
"What is on your lips @juscallmetara and does it come in more colors? #sneakpeek #bts #ComingSoon#veganbeauty #crueltyfree#katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty#longwear"
"These look so beautiful!!!," one fan wrote on the Instagram pic.
Another couldn't stop replaying the Boomerang: "I'm so excited for these, I keep coming back to look!!!! Ahh!"
"HOW MUCH IS SOON. I'M DYING, Master @thekatvond what did you guys create ?!?!" joked another.
Though there is no release date available yet for the collection, McGuire promises that we won't have to wait that long for the shades to drop. "Soon, promise," McGuire responded to the impatient commenter.
It's hard to tell which colour I'm most dying to try (let's be real, they're all pretty damn amazing) but I'm definitely here for the Barbie-esque pink.
We can't wait to swatch these for real in Sephora whenever the collection finally drops.
Advertisement