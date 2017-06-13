Ginger Spice Wrote & Recorded A Song About George Michael

In case you've been wondering what happened to Ginger Spice after all these years, it turns out Geri Horner has continued making music. She released her last single in 2013 in Australia, and just recorded a new one with a very personal meaning to her, Bustle reports.
George Michael was a friend and mentor to Horner. When he died, she was having trouble grieving. "I wrote these songs out, five of them, but one of them I wrote because George had died on Christmas Day, and I just didn’t know what to do because I’m not his immediate family," she told Lorraine presenter Dan Wootton.
Advertisement
"I was a fan and I was a friend, and he had such an impact on my life," she explained. "I didn’t know what to [do] with my feelings. It was a unique relationship, so I just wrote a song. I wrote these lyrics down and a bit of a melody and submitted it to the record company, and they went, 'We want to release that.' And I was so scared for so many reasons, particularly because it's vulnerable and it's about George, and what would people think?" She demoed it four days before giving birth and then she named her son Montague George Hector Horner after the late singer.
The song is called "Angels In Chains," and it references George Michael's songs "Faith" and "Freedom." After hearing it, Wootton wrote in The Sun that it was "a poignant, emotional, but ultimately uplifting tribute to the legendary singer."
In addition to honouring the pop star in the lyrics, the song is helping a cause he believed in. All the proceeds go to Childline, a free counseling service for people under 19 to which George Michael donated millions. We'll be able to hear the song on June 23.
Advertisement