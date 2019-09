Reddit Is Going Crazy Over This OITNB Skin-Care Scene

If you're an inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary on the highly anticipated fifth season of Orange Is The New Black, there is plenty of shit you could be angry about. You might be mad that the corrupt prison system would rather serve you moldy baloney for lunch than real food, for starters. Maybe you're pissed at the correctional officers for constantly putting their power above your humanity . Or, if you happen to be Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales, chances are you're upset that your BFF-behind-bars Maritza Ramos failed to — gasp! — share her beauty product stash.