Glastonbury: Where To Camp, Where To Drink & Where To Shower

Unsurprisingly, most people want to park as near to pedestrian entrances as possible (after an early start and a long car journey, the last thing you want to be doing is lugging a tonne’s worth of camping gear for several miles in the mud). Unfortunately, though, where you park is largely down to luck. You can choose which direction of the site you approach from (approach from the side you want to park: map here ), but the stewards will direct you to a parking field. Some of the car parks are over half a kilometer from the site and, depending on which camp sites are full by the time you get there, you could end up dragging your belongings much further. Soz.