Sixteen years ago in 2001, the founders of Benefit, Jean and Jane Ford, created the brand's now-iconic Hoola Bronzer. What they didn't realise back then though, was that the bronzer would eclipse all expectations, becoming one of the most sought-after boxes of brown powder in the States and even spawn a spin-off for pale skin, aptly named "Hoola-Lite." (Fingers crossed that they'll soon release a darker version as well.)
Even if you're not an avid beauty lover, chances are you've heard of this bronzer. The little cardboard box is beloved by every major player in the industry, from editors to trend-setting celebs like Kim Kardashian and Julianne Hough. In fact, one box of Hoola was sold every 10 seconds last year.
To meet consumer's demands for the product, Benefit has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Port Jervis, New York. The team that works there churns out hundreds of boxes of Hoola daily. In the video above, feast your eyes on the process from start to finish (you'll be shocked how many pieces of the bronzer are hand-assembled). And don't be surprised if you find yourself hypnotised by the strangely soothing stamping-and-gluing assembly line.
For those of you who are new to the product, allow us to explain just why we love it so damn much. The finely-milled pressed powder is completely shimmer- and sparkle-free and the perfect brown colour looks like an actual tan — not orange dirt. Because the powder is so soft, it blends without looking ruddy or patchy. We've been a fan of it for years and use it to bronze, contour, and even shade the creases of our eyes.
Curious to see how this iconic bronzer is made? Check out the video above for all the details.
