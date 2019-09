Valle's parents filed a $25,000 lawsuit against the person who organized the party, Moore's assistant, and the property owner, Tree House Trust. Last month, they added Moore to it, claiming that the lack of signs indicating the pool's depth, the rocks around the pool, its alleged 101-degree temperature, and the presence of alcohol contributed to the accident. But in court documents just obtained by People , Moore's lawyer has responded to these accusations, saying Valle was "unlawfully" at Moore's house and therefore was responsible for his own death.